Israel rescues 4 hostages from Gaza as airstrikes kill more than 200 Palestinians | Top 10 updates

Israeli forces conducted a successful hostage rescue operation in Nuseirat refugee camp during the ninth month of the Gaza conflict. The Hamas-led government reported 210 deaths and 400 injuries. President Biden expressed support for the rescue mission and ceasefire efforts.

Livemint
First Published10:02 PM IST
Palestinians inspect a house hit in an Israeli strike, due to an Israeli military operation, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, June 8, 2024. REUTERS/Emad Abu Shawiesh
Palestinians inspect a house hit in an Israeli strike, due to an Israeli military operation, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, June 8, 2024. REUTERS/Emad Abu Shawiesh(REUTERS)

Israeli forces rescued four hostages from a refugee camp in Nuseirat on Saturday as the war in Gaza entered its ninth month. The Hamas-led Palestinian government said that at least 210 people were killed and around 400 injured during Israeli attacks on the central Gaza camp. News of the hostage rescue was welcomed by US President Joe Biden who also vowed to work until all the he captives were freed and a ceasefire brokered.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Israeli special forces rescued four hostages from Hamas while operating ‘under heavy fire in a complex urban environment’.
    “Our troops showed so much courage - operating under heavy fire in the most complex urban environment in Gaza. This is one of the most heroic and extraordinary operations I have witnessed over the course of 47 years serving in Israel’s defense establishment,” said a statement from the office of Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.
  • "We won't stop working until all the hostages are home and a ceasefire is reached. That's essential to happen," Biden said in Paris while standing alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. 
    The latter also congratulated the families over the release of the hostages.
  • Hamas leaders however remained defiant as fighting continued. A Reuters reporters quoted members of the militant group as noting on Saturday that it ‘still held the largest number of hostages and could increase it’.
  • Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh added that the "resistance will continue" after deadly fighting in the central Gaza refugee camp.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsworldIsrael rescues 4 hostages from Gaza as airstrikes kill more than 200 Palestinians | Top 10 updates

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

283.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
9.4 (3.43%)

Tata Steel

178.95
10:26 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.95 (4.04%)

Wipro

484.45
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
23.45 (5.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
0.45 (0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,402.80
10:22 AM | 7 JUN 2024
127.15 (9.97%)

Sunteck Realty

511.00
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
46.2 (9.94%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers

77.13
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.97 (9.93%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

152.90
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
12.85 (9.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,070.00149.00
    Chennai
    73,567.00-427.00
    Delhi
    74,286.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    73,855.00-1,012.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue