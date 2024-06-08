Israel rescues 4 hostages from Gaza as airstrikes kill more than 200 Palestinians | Top 10 updates

Israeli forces rescued four hostages from a refugee camp in Nuseirat on Saturday as the war in Gaza entered its ninth month. The Hamas-led Palestinian government said that at least 210 people were killed and around 400 injured during Israeli attacks on the central Gaza camp. News of the hostage rescue was welcomed by US President Joe Biden who also vowed to work until all the he captives were freed and a ceasefire brokered.
Here are the latest updates:
- Israeli special forces rescued four hostages from Hamas while operating ‘under heavy fire in a complex urban environment’.
“Our troops showed so much courage - operating under heavy fire in the most complex urban environment in Gaza. This is one of the most heroic and extraordinary operations I have witnessed over the course of 47 years serving in Israel’s defense establishment,” said a statement from the office of Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.
- "We won't stop working until all the hostages are home and a ceasefire is reached. That's essential to happen," Biden said in Paris while standing alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.
The latter also congratulated the families over the release of the hostages.
- Hamas leaders however remained defiant as fighting continued. A Reuters reporters quoted members of the militant group as noting on Saturday that it ‘still held the largest number of hostages and could increase it’.
- Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh added that the "resistance will continue" after deadly fighting in the central Gaza refugee camp.
(With inputs from agencies)