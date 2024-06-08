Israeli forces rescued four hostages from a refugee camp in Nuseirat on Saturday as the war in Gaza entered its ninth month. The Hamas-led Palestinian government said that at least 210 people were killed and around 400 injured during Israeli attacks on the central Gaza camp. News of the hostage rescue was welcomed by US President Joe Biden who also vowed to work until all the he captives were freed and a ceasefire brokered.

