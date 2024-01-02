Israel reshuffles forces, prepares for long-term conflict in Gaza
Saeed Shah , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 02 Jan 2024, 08:36 AM IST
SummaryResisting pressure from the U.S. to wind down the war, Israel looks to sustain lower-intensity fighting.
TEL AVIV—Israel began preparations for prolonged fighting in the Gaza Strip, reshuffling forces as it weighs how to sustain lower-intensity fighting over the long term and Israel’s top general said that it would take at least several more months to destroy Hamas’s military capabilities in the enclave.
