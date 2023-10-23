Israel removes references to Greta Thunberg's activism from school books: 'No longer an inspiration'
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been criticized by Israel for voicing her support for the Palestine cause and climate justice, noting that Hamas doesn't use sustainable materials for their rockets.
Israel has sharply criticized Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg for her post voicing support for Gaza. Israel noted that the victims of Hamas' attacks could have been Thunberg's friends and asked her to speak up on the violence perpetrated by the terrorist organization.
In an earlier post, Thunberg's Stand with Gaza placard was accompanied by a stuffed Blue Octopus, considered an anti-semitism symbol. However, she later deleted the post and explained that the blue toy in the picture was used by autistic people to convey feelings.
In a follow-up post, Thunberg wrote, “It has come to my knowledge that the stuffed animal shown in my earlier post can be interpreted as a symbol for antisemitism, which I was completely unaware of… The toy in the picture is a tool often used by autistic people as a way to communicate feelings. We are of course against any type of discrimination, and condemn antisemitism in all forms and shapes. This is non-negotiable. That is why I deleted the last post."
Hamas, the militant group that seeks Israel’s destruction and aims to defend Palestinians’ right to freedom and self-determination, had launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7 that claimed the lives of over 1,400 Israelis. According to UN figures, since the start of the conflict around 4,200 have lost their lives while more than a million people had to flee from their homes.
