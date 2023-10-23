Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been criticized by Israel for voicing her support for the Palestine cause and climate justice, noting that Hamas doesn't use sustainable materials for their rockets.

Israel has sharply criticized Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg for her post voicing support for Gaza. Israel noted that the victims of Hamas' attacks could have been Thunberg's friends and asked her to speak up on the violence perpetrated by the terrorist organization. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thunberg had shared an image on X (formerly Twitter) in which the 20-year-old along with 3 other activists was holding placards in support of Gaza and climate Justice. She had noted that the world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire. Thunberg wrote, “Week 270. Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected."

Israel decides to remove Greta Thunberg's activism from education curriculum: Following Thunberg's support for the people of Gaza, Isael education ministry has decided to remove the portion of education curriculum referencing her climate activism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking about the decision, Israel's education ministry said (as quoted by The Jerusalem Post), "Hamas is a terrorist organization responsible for the murder of 1,400 innocent Israelis, including children, women, and the elderly, and it has abducted over 200 people to Gaza… This stance disqualifies her from being an educational and moral role model, and she is no longer eligible to serve as an inspiration and educator for Israeli students."

Israel had also criticized Thunberg via its official X handle has now sharply criticized the climate activists' support for Gaza noting that Hamas doesn't use sustainable for their rockets that have butchered innocent Israelis while posting pictures of three 19-year-old Israelis that have been killed during attacks by Hamas.

Responding to Thunberg, Israel wrote, “Hamas doesn’t use sustainable materials for their rockets which have BUTCHERED innocent Israelis . The victims of the Hamas massacre could have been your friends. Speak up." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an earlier post, Thunberg's Stand with Gaza placard was accompanied by a stuffed Blue Octopus, considered an anti-semitism symbol. However, she later deleted the post and explained that the blue toy in the picture was used by autistic people to convey feelings.

In a follow-up post, Thunberg wrote, “It has come to my knowledge that the stuffed animal shown in my earlier post can be interpreted as a symbol for antisemitism, which I was completely unaware of… The toy in the picture is a tool often used by autistic people as a way to communicate feelings. We are of course against any type of discrimination, and condemn antisemitism in all forms and shapes. This is non-negotiable. That is why I deleted the last post."

Hamas, the militant group that seeks Israel’s destruction and aims to defend Palestinians’ right to freedom and self-determination, had launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7 that claimed the lives of over 1,400 Israelis. According to UN figures, since the start of the conflict around 4,200 have lost their lives while more than a million people had to flee from their homes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

