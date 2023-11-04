Israel responds to Hezbollah chief's threats, saying, 'hiding in a bunker like a coward'. According to Times of Israel, the Israeli government described Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's speech, as "boring" and "long and rambling". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Government spokesperson Eylon Levy hit back at Hezbollah's speech, saying, "was hiding in a bunker like a coward".

"We listened to Hassan Nasrallah's long and rambling speech. I admit it was so boring that I don't know whether his speechwriter was killed in recent IDF (Israel Defence Forces) strikes on Hezbollah up in the north," Levy told Times of Israel.

"I would note that despite the large crowds, Nasrallah himself was not on stage. He was hiding in a bunker like a coward. If I were giving an hour-long speech defending the pedophile rapists of Hamas, I would be afraid to show my face in public as well," he added.

Nasrallah on Friday broke his silence on the ongoing Isarel-Hamas war that erupted on 7 October.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah leader thanked groups in Yemen and Iraq for taking part in the battle against Israel.

Nasrallah said one of the biggest mistakes Israel is making now in its war against Hamas in Gaza is pursuing goals that it cannot achieve.

In a televised speech on Friday, Hassan Nasrallah said his militia is not deterred by US warnings to stay out of the Israel-Hamas war.

In the widely anticipated speech, Nasrallah stopped short of announcing that Hezbollah is fully engaging in the Israel-Hamas war.

Nasrallah said in a televised speech that the fighting on the Lebanon-Israel border would "not be limited" to the scale seen until now.

Nasrallah told the US that his Iran-backed group was ready to face its warships and that the way to prevent a regional war was to halt the attacks in Gaza.

