Israel resumes airdropping of aid to Gaza after ‘pause’, dismisses starvation claims amid global pressure | Top updates

After Israeli foreign ministry's announcement of “humanitarian pause” of food and other aid in civilians areas in Gaza on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has restarted airdropping of aid in cooperation with Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and the Israeli Air Forces led global organisations.

The United Nations' global food initiative alerted that the whole community of 2.1 million individuals in Gaza confronts emergency levels of severe food insecurity. 2. The first drop will consist of seven pallets of flour, sugar, and canned food. "There is no famine in Gaza. This is a false Hamas narrative. Combat operations continue until all hostages are returned and Hamas is dismantled," Reuters quoted the IDF Spokesperson as saying.

3. More humanitarian corridors will be established to ensure secure transit for United Nations personnel and aid convoys, while temporary humanitarian pauses will be put in place in heavily populated regions.

4. More than 250 aid trucks came to Gaza this week, adding to the hundreds already waiting for UN distribution, according to the IDF. Additionally, COGAT is managing the coordination of hundreds more aid trucks.

5. Before resuming the aid, Israel held the UN responsible for the shortage of aid that has led accounts of famine-related deaths, especially among children, including rising global outrage.

6. “Unfortunately, the UN has failed so far to collect and distribute the large amount of aid trucks that are stored in designated areas inside of the Gaza strip,” the foreign ministry’s mentioned.

7. It added that with the set up of the corridors, “it is expected” that the UN will provide aid “without any further delay or excuses", Bloomberg report said.

8. The UN has raised concerns over the challenges in coordinating humanitarian aid deliveries in Gaza with the Israeli authorities.

Also Read | Who is Francesca Albanese? UN expert sanctioned by Trump over Israel criticism

9. According to the Associated Press, Israeli airstrikes and gunfire claimed the lives of at least 53 people in Gaza overnight and into Saturday.

10. Most of the victims were reportedly shot while trying to access aid, as stated by Palestinian health officials and local ambulance services.