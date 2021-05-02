Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Israel rolls out covid passport program to children, who can’t yet be vaccinated

Israel rolls out covid passport program to children, who can’t yet be vaccinated

Premium
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3 min read . 01:28 AM IST FELICIA SCHWARTZ, The Wall Street Journal

  • Move comes as U.S. and other countries turn their attention to reopening child-centric businesses

Israel has extended its Covid-19 vaccine passport system to children who aren’t yet eligible to be inoculated, allowing them to visit cinemas, restaurants and other entertainment businesses as it continues to reopen its economy.

Under the program, children with negative PCR tests will be eligible for a three-day so-called green passport that will be associated with their parents’ passes. The passports take the form of a QR code that can be carried on a smartphone, though their use isn’t always enforced.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Consider lockdown to curb spread of Covid-19: Supreme Court tells Centre, states

5 min read . 09:20 AM IST
Premium

Indian Air Force airlifts cryogenic oxygen containers from Germany, UK amid acute Covid-19 crisis

1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Premium

Delhi L-G seeks action plan to address shortage of hospital beds, oxygen

1 min read . 08:44 AM IST
Premium

Haryana weeklong lockdown starts today amid Covid surge: Know what's allowed, what's not

3 min read . 08:06 AM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.