Israel's use of untargeted ‘dumb bombs’ in Gaza exposed by US intelligence report
An intelligence report by the US reveals that Israel's bombing campaign on Gaza involved a significant number of unguided 'dumb bombs,' contributing to a high civilian death toll.
Israel faced condemnation from international leaders, communities over their aerial bombing campaign on Palestine's Gaza, that killed over 18,000 people. Now an intelligence report by the United States have revealed that more than half the bombs dropped were ‘dumb bombs’ or untargeted, not precise bombs.