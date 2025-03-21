Head of Hamas’ military intelligence Osama Tabash killed in southern Gaza: Israel

The head of Hamas' military intelligence was killed in southern Gaza on Thursday, the Israeli military said on Friday. The military named the Hamas leader as Osama Tabash, reported Reuters quoting a statement

The Israeli military said said Tabash was also the head of the militant group's surveillance and targeting unit.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

On Friday, the United States informed the UN Security Council that the Palestinian militant group Hamas was responsible for the fatalities in the Gaza Strip following the resumption of hostilities by Israel.

Advertisement

"Hamas bears full responsibility for the ongoing war in Gaza and for the resumption of hostilities. Every death would have been avoided had Hamas accepted the bridge proposal that the United States offered last Wednesday," acting US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea told the 15-member council.

Israel ended a two-month ceasefire three days ago, resuming its aerial strikes and ground operations to pressure militants into releasing the remaining hostages. Hamas stated on Friday that it is reviewing a US proposal to restore the ceasefire. Of the more than 250 hostages taken during Hamas' October 2023 attack on Israel, 59 remain in Gaza, with 24 believed to be alive.

Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday alone killed more than 400 Palestinians, with scant let-up since then.

Advertisement

"Hamas has a choice," Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon told the council. "They can come back to the table and negotiate, or they can wait and watch their leadership fall, one by one. We will not stop until our people come home, all of them."

Meanwhile, French Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont urged Israel to "unconditionally resume humanitarian aid, halt the bombings, remain committed to negotiations despite delays, and avoid responding to cruelty with escalating violence."