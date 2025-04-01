Israel Says Hezbollah Agent Targeted in Beirut Suburb Strike

The Israeli military conducted an airstrike on a Beirut suburb that targeted a Hezbollah operative, after hitting the Lebanese capital a few days ago in its first assault on the region since a ceasefire started in November.

Bloomberg
Published1 Apr 2025, 09:06 PM IST
The Israeli military conducted an airstrike on a Beirut suburb that targeted a Hezbollah operative, after hitting the Lebanese capital a few days ago in its first assault on the region since a ceasefire started in November. 

Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday the strike targeted the operative “who had recently directed Hamas operatives and assisted them in planning a significant and imminent terror attack against Israeli civilians.” It added in a post on social media the military acted to “eliminate him and remove the threat.”

There has been no indication of a warning being given before the strike. At least three people were killed, Agence France-Presse reported, citing the Lebanese health ministry. 

In late March, Israeli forces hit a Hezbollah drone-storage facility in the suburbs of Lebanon’s capital, shortly after it sent a warning to civilians to leave the area. That strike was the first in the region since the ceasefire was reached with the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah.

The Beirut-area strikes come as Israel’s multi-front conflict with Iran-backed militias intensifies after a period of relative calm earlier in the year. Israel is again conducting ground and air attacks on Hamas in Gaza, after a ceasefire there collapsed last month. The country is regularly hitting targets in Syria and being attacked by the Yemen-based Houthis.

Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis are all designated terrorist organizations by the US and many other countries.

With assistance from Aradhana Aravindan.

