Israel Says Identified Incoming Missiles Launched From Iran

Israel said it identified incoming missiles fired from Iran, threatening to disrupt a fitful ceasefire in the US’s 100-day conflict with Tehran.

“At this time, the Israeli Air Force is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat,” the Israeli military said, before warning of an additional barrage of missiles.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency said that the country launched several missiles toward enemy positions, without specifying the target.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that Israel must stop its attack in southern Lebanon, according to the semi—official Tasnim news agency, which cited a statement that also warned against retaliation.

The fresh attack comes amid skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah, and as the US and Iran appear to be making little progress toward an interim deal to end the war.

As warning sirens sounded in several areas, Israel said it canceled school across the country for Monday.

The past week saw the worst flare-up in tensions since the truce started around April 8. Negotiations between Washington and Tehran are bogged down over the fate of billions of dollars of frozen Iranian assets and a parallel conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Fighting between Israeli troops and Hezbollah continued over the weekend. The Israel Defense Forces said they’d intercepted two projectiles launched from Lebanon into Israel on Sunday.

Israel retaliated with a strike on two apartment buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs, killing two and injuring 11.

Hezbollah last week rejected a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon announced by the State Department just hours before.

With assistance from Susanne Barton.

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