Israel says it has established diplomatic ties with Bhutan

NEW DELHI : Weeks after establishing formal diplomatic relations with Germany, the tiny Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan on Saturday announced it had opened diplomatic ties with Israel.

“The establishment of diplomatic relations would not only build upon the existing close ties but open the path to greater cooperation and further strengthen relations between the two countries and peoples," a statement put out by the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.

The formal diplomatic notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Bhutan were exchanged between Bhutanese ambassador to India Major General Vetsop Namgyel and Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India on Saturday at the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi.

“The establishment of diplomatic relations would create new avenues for cooperation between the two countries in water management, technology, human resources development, agricultural sciences and other areas of mutual interest," a statement from the Bhutanese embassy in New Delhi said.

According to the Israeli statement, “During the Exchange of Notes Verbale ceremony, the two Ambassadors recognized the growing engagements between Bhutan and Israel and welcomed the establishment of diplomatic relations. They reiterated the shared desire of the two countries to further strengthen bilateral cooperation to the benefit of both peoples. In addition to deepening cooperation in areas including economic, technological and agriculture development, the two Ambassadors highlighted that the ties between the peoples through cultural exchanges and tourism would also be further enhanced."

Following the ceremony the Foreign Ministers of the two countries Tandi Dorji of the Kingdom of Bhutan, and Gabi Ashkenazi of Israel sent mutual congratulations, it said.

“Israel and Bhutan have enjoyed cordial relations marked by friendship and cooperation, even in the absence of diplomatic relations. Israel has supported Bhutan’s human resource development since 1982, especially in the area of agriculture development that has benefitted hundreds of Bhutanese youths," the statement said.

On 25 November, Bhutan and Germany established full fledged diplomatic ties, upgrading the consular relations established in July 2000.

