Israel says it is assessing possible cease-fire with Hamas
- Netanyahu and defense chiefs are discussing whether the militant group has been sufficiently deterred by Israel’s military operation
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Israel is assessing the conditions for a cease-fire, a senior Israeli military official said Wednesday, after an intense 10-day air and artillery campaign against Hamas in Gaza met a growing chorus of calls for a halt to the deadly conflict.
“We are now assessing whether the achievements are enough to bring the message to Hamas," the official said. “We can go more days, more weeks…we have a very good bank of targets."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!