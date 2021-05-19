Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Israel says it is assessing possible cease-fire with Hamas

Israel says it is assessing possible cease-fire with Hamas

Premium
Palestinians stand near debris in the aftermath of an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, on May 19, 2021.
3 min read . 05:38 PM IST FELICIA SCHWARTZ, The Wall Street Journal

  • Netanyahu and defense chiefs are discussing whether the militant group has been sufficiently deterred by Israel’s military operation

Israel is assessing the conditions for a cease-fire, a senior Israeli military official said Wednesday, after an intense 10-day air and artillery campaign against Hamas in Gaza met a growing chorus of calls for a halt to the deadly conflict.

“We are now assessing whether the achievements are enough to bring the message to Hamas," the official said. “We can go more days, more weeks…we have a very good bank of targets."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Mumbai receives three bids to import 10 million vaccine doses, expects more

1 min read . 05:30 PM IST
Premium

Uttar Pradesh logs 7,336 Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest since 30 April, 282 more deaths

1 min read . 05:23 PM IST
Premium

NRAI asks to mall developers, landlords seeking rent concessions amid covid

3 min read . 05:08 PM IST
Premium

Vaccination to be deferred by 3 months after recovering from Covid, says Centre

2 min read . 04:36 PM IST

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!