Israel says it will allow food into Gaza for the first time in months
SummaryThe government’s decision to let in a basic quantity of food to avoid a starvation crisis came as it expanded an offensive in Gaza.
Israel will allow the resumption of limited aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip, ending a nearly three-month blockade that has depleted humanitarian supplies in the enclave as the military expands its operations there.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more