comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 06 2023 15:52:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.8 0.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 608.1 -0.05%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 224.4 0.9%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 722.4 1.99%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 281.15 -1.52%
Business News/ News / World/  Israel says 'killed two Palestinians for every Hamas fighter’, calls ratio ‘tremendously positive’
Back Back

Israel says 'killed two Palestinians for every Hamas fighter’, calls ratio ‘tremendously positive’

 Livemint , Written By Sayantani Biswas

During the 50 days of hostilities in Gaza in 2014, 2,251 Palestinians were killed, of whom 1,462 were believed to be civilians, according to the United Nations. That equates to a ratio of 1.8 civilians for every non-civilian.

Israel-Hamas war: A dog is held by a hostage who was abducted by Hamas gunmen during the October 7 attack on Israel, while she and others are handed over by Hamas militants to members of the International Committee of the Red Cross, as part of a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel amid a temporary truce, in an unknown location in the Gaza Strip, in this screengrab taken from video released November 28, 2023. (via REUTERS)Premium
Israel-Hamas war: A dog is held by a hostage who was abducted by Hamas gunmen during the October 7 attack on Israel, while she and others are handed over by Hamas militants to members of the International Committee of the Red Cross, as part of a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel amid a temporary truce, in an unknown location in the Gaza Strip, in this screengrab taken from video released November 28, 2023. (via REUTERS)

Israel and Hamas fighters' war in Palestine's Gaza have been going for two months now. According to Gaza's Health ministry over 16,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in Gaza. Meanwhile, in an interview with CNN, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has informed that they have killed ‘two Palestinian for every Hamas militant’ in their relentless bombing and intensive ground offensive in Gaza. 

The war in Gaza restarted after failed peace talks between Israel and the Hamas this week. 

Asked about reports that about 5,000 Hamas fighters had been killed since 7 October, one of the Israeli officials replied, according to AFP, “The numbers are more or less right."

IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus has said that over 10,000 civilians in Gaza have died, corroborating that Gaza's Health Ministry reports a total death toll not segregating civilians and combatants. 

Conricus told CNN, “I can say that if that is true – and I think that our numbers will be corroborated – if you compare that ratio to any other conflict in urban terrain between a military and a terrorist organization using civilians as their human shields, and embedded in the civilian population, you will find that that ratio is tremendous, tremendously positive, and perhaps unique in the world."

The IDF spokesperson had earlier called the ratio of killings  “tremendously positive."

Conricus’ remarks sparked a backlash however, with a United Nations spokesperson on Tuesday describing them as “tasteless."

The IDF estimates that Hamas was comprised of around 30,000 fighters before October 7, when it launched an unprecedented attack on Israel

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told journalists during a press conference on Saturday that the military has killed “thousands of terrorists." The Israeli military has not officially published any estimates of those killed.

During the 50 days of hostilities in Gaza in 2014, 2,251 Palestinians were killed, of whom 1,462 were believed to be civilians, according to the United Nations. That equates to a ratio of 1.8 civilians for every non-civilian.

More people have died in the ongoing war between Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel and Hamas fighters from Gaza than in any of Israel’s past conflicts with either Hamas or other Islamic militants in the Gaza Strip.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 06 Dec 2023, 04:37 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App