Israel says 'killed two Palestinians for every Hamas fighter’, calls ratio ‘tremendously positive’
During the 50 days of hostilities in Gaza in 2014, 2,251 Palestinians were killed, of whom 1,462 were believed to be civilians, according to the United Nations. That equates to a ratio of 1.8 civilians for every non-civilian.
Israel and Hamas fighters' war in Palestine's Gaza have been going for two months now. According to Gaza's Health ministry over 16,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in Gaza. Meanwhile, in an interview with CNN, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has informed that they have killed ‘two Palestinian for every Hamas militant’ in their relentless bombing and intensive ground offensive in Gaza.