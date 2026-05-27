Israel says new Hamas military chief Mohammed Odeh, ‘one of the architects’ of 7 October attack, killed in Gaza

The Israeli military and Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Wednesday that an airstrike in Gaza City on Tuesday killed Mohammed Odeh, the newly appointed leader of Hamas' military wing. The operation occurred less than two weeks after the death of his predecessor, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, who was killed on 16 May.

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While Odeh’s family confirmed his death in the strike, they did not verify his leadership status within the militant group. Hamas has not yet issued a comment. Katz labelled Odeh as "one of the architects" of the 7 October 2023 attacks, noting this marks the fourth time Israel has eliminated a Hamas military wing chief since the war began over two years ago.

“We pledged to eliminate everyone who led the October 7 massacre and this is what we will do: they are all bound to die, everywhere,” Katz wrote on X on Wednesday.

“We pledged that Hamas will not hold civilian or military rule,” added Katz.

The Tuesday strike, which killed at least three people and injured 12, took place on the eve of Eid al-Adha. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, currently preparing for the fall elections, reiterated threats to target anyone connected to the 7 October assault.

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Sombre Eid al-Adha amid ruins The assault disrupted preparations for Eid al-Adha, typically a festive holiday marked by family gatherings and feasts. Instead, the "Feast of Sacrifice"—traditionally a joyful four-day global Islamic celebration featuring new clothes and gifts for children—remained deeply subdued in Gaza.

According to UN estimates, roughly 90% of Gaza’s 2 million residents remain displaced. Most survive on humanitarian aid, sheltering in massive, overcrowded tent camps plagued by sewage leaks and rodents. In Gaza City and Khan Younis, residents gathered for Eid prayers amidst flattened buildings and ruined mosques, with only a few balloons offering a glimpse of celebration. Local resident Tahrir al-Khatib noted that the typical joy of the holiday has been silenced.

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Fragile ceasefire and rising tolls A ceasefire established between Israel and Hamas last October continues to falter. Since it took effect, Israeli operations have killed over 880 Palestinians. Israel maintains these strikes respond to Hamas violations or immediate threats to troops, though Palestinian health officials report high civilian casualties. Four Israeli soldiers have also died in Gaza during this timeframe.

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Israel initiated its military campaign following the October 2023 Hamas attacks, which resulted in 1,200 deaths and 251 hostages. The Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry reports that over 72,700 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces, though its data does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

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India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Israel says new Hamas military chief Mohammed Odeh, ‘one of the architects’ of 7 October attack, killed in Gaza