OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Israel says will send 5,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Palestinians
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File) (AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File) (AP)

Israel says will send 5,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Palestinians

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 05:32 PM IST AFP

  • The Jewish state has launched an aggressive coronavirus vaccine campaign on Israeli territory
  • Vaccinations have not yet begun in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory under Israeli military occupation

Israel's defence ministry said Sunday that it would send 5,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to the Palestinian Authority to inoculate medical personnel, following global calls for Israel to ensure Palestinians are vaccinated.

"I confirm we are going to send 5,000 vaccines to medical teams in the Palestinian Authority," a spokesperson for Defence Minister Benny Gantz told AFP.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Hindu pilgrims take holy dips in the river Ganges as priests sit in their makeshift cabins at Har ki Pauri in Haridwar

Brands to go slow on Kumbh Mela 2021

3 min read . 06:51 PM IST
On post-COVID recovery, Denmark was confident that India was going to come out stronger from the pandemic

India to come out of COVID-19 as one of the global winners: Danish envoy

3 min read . 06:51 PM IST
Reasi: Pilgrims play on the snow-covered Katra- Mata Vaishno Devi shrine track after heavy snowfall, in Reasi district, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI28-12-2020_000196B)

J-K Covid-19 protocols revised, 25,000 pilgrims can now visit Vaishno Devi

1 min read . 07:07 PM IST
Covid-19 testing setup at Delhi Airport.

Delhi Covid update: 1-day rise of 140 cases push tally to over 6.35 lakh

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST

The Jewish state has launched an aggressive coronavirus vaccine campaign on Israeli territory, an effort widely regarded as the world's fastest per capita.

More than three million of the country's nine million people have received the first of two required jabs of the Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccinations have not yet begun in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory under Israeli military occupation since the 1967 Six Day War.

The Palestinian Authority, based in the West Bank city of Ramallah, has not publicly asked for Israel's help procuring vaccines against the virus.

The PA has however announced procurement agreements with four vaccine providers, including the makers of Russia's Sputnik V.

The Palestine Liberation Organization has urged the international community "to hold Israel to account" and ensure that it provides vaccines to all Palestinians living under Israeli occupation.

The United Nations and Jordan's King Abdullah II have also called on Israel to help ensure that the 2.8 million Palestinians in the West Bank and two million in Gaza are inoculated against the virus.

Hamas, an Islamist group that controls the Gaza strip, is not likely to publicly collaborate with Israel on any vaccination effort.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout