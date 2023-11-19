Houthi rebels from Yemen have seized a cargo ship that was travelling from Turkey to India. Israeli officials dubbed it an ‘act of Iranian terrorism’ with international implications. The development came amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has claimed nearly 14,000 lives and strained diplomatic ties.

“The hijacking of a cargo ship by the Houthis near Yemen in the southern Red Sea is a very grave incident of global consequence. The ship departed Turkey on its way to India, staffed by civilians of various nationalities, not including Israelis. It is not an Israeli ship," the Israeli Defence Force said.

Contradictory reports have emerged about the ownership of the vessel and the Israeli military insists that it is not associated with the ship or its crew. A Jerusalem Post report citing Arab media identified it as an Israeli Ship named ‘Galaxy Leader’ that was reportedly leased from a British company to a Japanese company.

JERUSALEM, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said on Sunday that Yemen's Houthis had seized a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea as it was sailing from Turkey to India, calling this "a very grave incident on a global level".

