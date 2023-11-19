Israel says Yemen's Houthi rebels seized ship travelling to India on Iran's orders
Houthi rebels from Yemen have seized a cargo ship that was travelling from Turkey to India. Israeli officials dubbed it an ‘act of Iranian terrorism’ with international implications. The development came amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has claimed nearly 14,000 lives and strained diplomatic ties.