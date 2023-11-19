Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Israel says Yemen's Houthi rebels seized ship travelling to India on Iran's orders

Israel says Yemen's Houthi rebels seized ship travelling to India on Iran's orders

Livemint

Houthi rebels seize cargo ship travelling from Turkey to India, Israeli officials call it an act of Iranian terrorism with international implications.

People with Israeli flags attend a rally in support of Israel in its war with Hamas, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Houthi rebels from Yemen have seized a cargo ship that was travelling from Turkey to India. Israeli officials dubbed it an ‘act of Iranian terrorism’ with international implications. The development came amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has claimed nearly 14,000 lives and strained diplomatic ties.

“The hijacking of a cargo ship by the Houthis near Yemen in the southern Red Sea is a very grave incident of global consequence. The ship departed Turkey on its way to India, staffed by civilians of various nationalities, not including Israelis. It is not an Israeli ship," the Israeli Defence Force said.

Contradictory reports have emerged about the ownership of the vessel and the Israeli military insists that it is not associated with the ship or its crew. A Jerusalem Post report citing Arab media identified it as an Israeli Ship named ‘Galaxy Leader’ that was reportedly leased from a British company to a Japanese company.

ALSO READ: ‘At least cut off…’: Iran's Khameini's appeal to Islamic nations amid Gaza war

The allegations believed to have seized on

Israeli officials s

JERUSALEM, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said on Sunday that Yemen's Houthis had seized a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea as it was sailing from Turkey to India, calling this "a very grave incident on a global level".

In a social media post, (Writing by Dan Williams)

Israel says Yemen's Houthi rebels seized ship travelling to India on Iran's orders

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.