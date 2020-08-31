Israel sees $6.5 billion in trade as UAE peace talks start

Just three weeks ago such a meeting would have been unheard of. But on Aug. 13, the countries announced their plan to normalize ties, a first between Israel and a Gulf Arab nation, and only the third such arrangement between the Jewish state and an Arab one. Making this week’s two-day gathering even more eventful is that on Monday, the delegation of Israelis and Americans are flying from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi, over Saudi Arabia -- a first commercial flight of its kind for an Israeli airline.