Israeli Offensive in Gaza Strip: All you need to know as Palestinians evacuate

Israel Offensive in Gaza Strip: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to ‘crush’ Hamas this week after militants launched a surprise attack on October 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Retaliatory air strikes have killed nearly 2,000 Palestinians over the past week and the death toll appears likely to rise in light of water and power cuts across the Gaza Strip. Speculative reports suggest that Israel will soon launch a ground assault across the 40 km long stretch – prompting alarm about the fate of blockaded civilians in one of the world's most densely populated regions.

Israel has called for more than one million Gaza residents to move south – using social media platforms and leaflets dropped from planes to highlight the risks. Officials also claimed that “hundreds of thousands" of Palestinians had already relocated after heeding the warning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many view the instructions as the precursor to an imminent Israeli ground assault. Israel has also expanded its mobilisation of reservists to 360,000 this week with thousands rushing back home in response to the call.

When will Israel's land offensive take place? Most reports quoting analysts agree that such an operation will take place in a matter of ‘hours or days’. While there is no clear timeline in place Israel has already amassed forces, tanks and other heavy armour around Gaza. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also said he has ordered a "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli Defence Force had called for the “evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection". The IDF told UN officials around midnight on Friday that the entire Palestinian population north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within 24 hours. They had been asked to travel via evacuation corridors between 10 am to 4 pm (local time) on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts meanwhile suggest that any invasion will ultimately cover the whole Gaza Strip and will be both seaborne and airborne.

Can Gaza residents evacuate successfully? Palestinians have been left scrambling to flee northern Gaza after the ultimatum was issued. Families in cars, trucks and donkey carts packed with possessions crowded a main road heading away from Gaza City on Friday as Israeli airstrikes continued. UN officials said that hundreds of thousands of people had already fled the war-torn region even as Hamas urged people to remain in their homes.

But for countless others it remains an impossible situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Gaza Strip has a population of around 2 million people spread over 365 square kilometers. It is bound by the Mediterranean Sea on the east, Israel on the east and north and Egypt to the southwest. Evacuation efforts therefore have to be channeled through the heavily-guarded Rafah crossing into Egypt.

This route incidentally has been closed for days amid Israeli air strikes. Reports anonymously quoting Egyptian officials also said that authorities had erected “temporary" blast walls on their side of the crossing amid fears of a mass exodus of Palestinians. The route will however be reopened on Saturday to allow foreigners residing in Gaza to enter Egypt. However Palestinians residing in Gaza remain confined to the area.

Many in Gaza have also been left frantically looking for ways to evacuate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We need a number for drivers from Gaza to the south, it is necessary #help," read a post on social media.

“We need a bus number, office, or any means of transport," posted another.

The World Health Organisation meanwhile warned that it would be “impossible" to evacuate vulnerable hospital patients from the north of Gaza – calling it a “death sentence" for many. UN officials further stressed the need to protect those who cannot relocate – “particularly pregnant women, children, older persons and persons with disabilities". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

