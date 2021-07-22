Israel's coronavirus task force on Thursday recommended partially re-instating the green pass programme, restricting access to certain events to vaccinated people, as concern mounts over the fast-spreading Delta variant.

The plan backed by Israel's so-called Corona Cabinet is likely to be approved by Prime Minister Nafatali Bennett's government on Sunday.

Israel, where more than 80 percent of the adult population is fully inoculated, has not seen a dramatic surge in serious Covid-19 cases, even as transmission has accelerated.

According to the health ministry, Israel is only dealing with 72 serious virus cases, out of a population of more than nine million.

The Corona Cabinet recommended that for all events with more than 100 participants entry will be restricted to people who have been vaccinated, recovered from the virus or have had a recent negative test.

Green passes will be required to enter "culture and sports events, gyms, restaurants and dining rooms, conferences, tourist attractions and houses of worship", a statement said.

Israel was quick to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in a rollout that began in December, leading to a dramatic fall in cases and the elimination in June of nearly all coronavirus restrictions.

The task force also recommended expanding the list of so-called "red countries" to where travel will be restricted without special authorisation.

That list now includes Britain, Georgia, Cyprus and Turkey, joining a group that already included South Africa, India and Mexico.

