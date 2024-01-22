Israel set to transfer Gaza's tax fund to Norway; choke Palestinian Authority's funding | 10 points
The move comes as Israel accused the Palestinian Authority (PA) of funding Hamas operations- the terrorist group that launched the brutal 7 October attack against Israel
Israel-Hamas war: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government on Sunday decided to hold the tax fund collected for the Palestinian Authority (PA) and transfer it to Norway. The move comes as Israel accused the Palestinian Authority (PA) of funding Hamas operations- the terrorist group that launched the brutal 7 October attack against Israel, which triggered the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.