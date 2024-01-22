 Israel set to transfer Gaza's tax fund to Norway; choke Palestinian Authority's funding | 10 points | Mint
 Devesh Kumar

The move comes as Israel accused the Palestinian Authority (PA) of funding Hamas operations- the terrorist group that launched the brutal 7 October attack against Israel

This photograph taken on January 22, 2024 on the southern outskirts of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, shows Palestinian families fleeing the city (AFP)Premium
Israel-Hamas war: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government on Sunday decided to hold the tax fund collected for the Palestinian Authority (PA) and transfer it to Norway. The move comes as Israel accused the Palestinian Authority (PA) of funding Hamas operations- the terrorist group that launched the brutal 7 October attack against Israel, which triggered the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Gaza authorities on Sunday informed that the death toll in Israel's operations Hamas has reached a staggering 25,000 most of which include innocent civilians. It added that Israeli forces are targeting critical infrastructure like hospitals and shelter homes exacerbating the intensity of the assault.

Israel Plans to choke Palestinian Authority of funding: 10 points

1. Amid a raging war in Gaza, Israel has decided to choke off the Palestinian Authority (PA) funding by transferring its tax fund to Norway.

2. Israel collects tax for the Palestinian Authority, which rules some parts of the occupied West Bank region. A 1990 deal allow the Israeli government to collect the taxes on behalf of the PA and transfer it to them with approval from the Ministry of Finance.

3. “The frozen funds will not be transferred to the Palestinian Authority but will remain in the hands of a third country," a statement from Israel's Prime Minister's office said on Sunday.

4. “The money or its consideration will not be transferred under any circumstances, except with the approval of the Minister of Finance of Israel, not even through a third party," the statement added.

5. Israel decided to hold funds earmarked for the Gaza strip after raising concerns that the money is used to finance the operations of Hamas.

6. The development comes as Israel continues its military operations against Hamas operatives in Gaza with the death toll crossing 25,000.

7. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his concerns on the rising civilian death toll in Gaza and said denying the right of statehood to Palestinians is “unacceptable." "The refusal to accept a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, and the denial of the right to statehood for the Palestinian people, are unacceptable," he said.

8. As the pressure from the rising civilian death toll grows on Israel, the IDF has taken certain steps to minimize the collateral damage. Recently, the forces started dropping leaflets in areas of the Gaza strip before the operations which warned the residents of upcoming strikes and even requested them to help Israeli forces locate its hostages.

9. "Do you want to return home? Please make the call if you recognize one of them," the leaflets read.

10. Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday released video footage of a tunnel where Hamas terrorists are allegedly holding around 20 hostages at different times.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Published: 22 Jan 2024, 06:48 PM IST
