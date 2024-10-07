Israel shares new footage from October 7 Hamas attack as Tel Aviv mourns ‘the day it failed’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly pledged to ‘crush…and destroy’ Hamas as fighting began last October. However troops have found militants regrouping after returning to several areas across Gaza where they had previously conducted operations against Hamas.

Livemint
Published7 Oct 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Israeli police officer walks with an Israeli flag at the scene where a projectile landed, after Hamas' armed wing said it attacked Tel Aviv with a missile salvo
Israeli police officer walks with an Israeli flag at the scene where a projectile landed, after Hamas’ armed wing said it attacked Tel Aviv with a missile salvo(REUTERS)

Israel marked one year of the October 7 Hamas attack on Monday amid escalating concerns about a wider Middle East war. The IDF released never-before-seen footage from the Nova Music Festival and its subsequent response on social media while top officials reiterated calls for the release of the remaining hostages. The development came even as the health ministry in Gaza said the ongoing military offensive had killed at least 41,909 Palestinians and wounded 97,303 over the past 12 months.

“This is a long war, measured not only by capabilities but also by the willpower and perseverance over time. For our enemies – every month, every week, and every day is worse than the one before. This is a war for our right to be a free people in our land…“A year has passed since October 7 — the day we failed in our mission to protect the citizens of the State of Israel,” said Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi during an address to troops ahead of the attack anniversary.

The IDF also released previously unseen footage of an October 7 battle — filmed from a military tank after Hamas members took control of an Israeli  police station and killed several officers. 

The Israeli army said that at least four projectiles were fired from Gaza just minutes after the commemorations began on Monday. It claimed to have “struck Hamas launch posts and underground terrorist infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip”.

“October 7 is a day that should live in infamy. The world must support Israel against its enemies for a better future for the region,” an update from the Israeli Presidential office quoted Isaac Herzog as saying during the commemorations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also vowed on Sunday that Israel “will win” its multi-pronged fight in the Middle East. 

The October 7 Hamas attack had resulted in the death of approximately 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and includes hostages killed in captivity. Dozens of Israeli citizens remain hostages within the Gaza Strip. Israel's military offensive in Gaza has killed at least 41,870 people — the majority of them civilians.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Israel shares new footage from October 7 Hamas attack as Tel Aviv mourns 'the day it failed'

      Popular in News

