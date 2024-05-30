The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) on May 29 said that they had captured a “strategic corridor" along the Gaza-Egypt border to cut off “smuggling tunnels" in the area, as per an AP report. This is the latest in its purported offensive against Hamas that will soon reach its eighth month, it added.

“The Philadelphi Corridor served as the oxygen line of Hamas through which Hamas carried out weapons smuggling into Gaza on a regular basis," said Israel's military chief spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari. Another official told the AP that Egypt has been notified about the takeover.

However, Egypt's state-run Al-Qahera News TV said there was “no communications with the Israeli side" about the tunnels, AP reported.

Israel-Egypt Relations: Israel's seizure of the 100 m wide and 14 km long Philadelphi Corridor could spell trouble for its diplomatic relations with Egypt, which has complained of the former's closing military presence to its border. Egypt said any more increase in troops would violate their 1979 peace accord. Before this, it had also complained about Israel taking control of the Rafah border crossing which allows passage between Gaza and Egypt.

Smuggling tunnels: Israel claims the presence of tunnels along the Philadelphi Corridor and said that these are being used to supply weapons and other goods to Hamas from Egypt. The allegation comes even as both Israel and Egypt have held years-long blockage of the borders, AP noted.

Tactical moves: The IDF has also said it has “tactical control" of Rafah's northwest area called Tel al-Sultan but called the incursion a “limited scope and scale operation", as per the AP report.

Attack on ambulance: The Gaza Health Ministry on May 29 said two ambulance crew members were killed in Israeli strikes on their way to evacuate those injured at Tel al-Sultan.

According to the United Nations, 1 million people have been displaced due to the attacks in Rafah. These refugees were also displaced from other parts of Gaza. Notably, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on May 24 ordered Israel to halt its attacks in Rafah while hearing South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza, a charge Israel denies.

(With inputs from AP)

