Israel says it has control of smuggling tunnels on Gaza border, fighting may extend for 7 more months | Top 8 Updates
Israel claims it has seized a strategic corridor to block smuggling tunnels along the Gaza-Egypt border, and a top official said the fighting might continue throughout 2024, even as the ICJ last week ordered a halt to attacks in Rafah over genocide accusations.
The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) on May 29 said that they had captured a “strategic corridor" along the Gaza-Egypt border to cut off “smuggling tunnels" in the area, as per an AP report. This is the latest in its purported offensive against Hamas that will soon reach its eighth month, it added.