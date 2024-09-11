Israel Still Wants Integration With Arab States, Minister Says

Israel is still interested in normalizing diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, Economy Minister Nir Barkat said, even after plans were derailed by the Oct. 7 assault and the war with Hamas.

Bloomberg
Published11 Sep 2024, 02:30 AM IST
Israel Still Wants Integration With Arab States, Minister Says
Israel Still Wants Integration With Arab States, Minister Says

Israel is still interested in normalizing diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, Economy Minister Nir Barkat said, even after plans were derailed by the Oct. 7 assault and the war with Hamas. 

Asked if Israel wanted to restart talks with Saudi Arabia, Barkat told Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power,” “I believe so.”

He said Israel wants to expand the Abraham Accords, which were signed under the Trump administration and established ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

“I see how the Saudis and other moderate Arab states, including potentially Indonesia and others, are waiting to have a window of opportunity to enter and expand the Abraham Accords — we bless it,” Barkat said.

“It’s in our best interest, it’s in their best interest, it’s in America’s best interest to align with the moderate Arab states,” he added. “They write big checks. They’re interested in collaboration and integrating with the West. And we are the gateway for that.” 

Before the war, the US was engaged in efforts to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, in part to help form a regional bulwark against Iranian influence. Iran backs Hamas as well as the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, both designated as terrorist organizations by the US. 

But those efforts fell apart after the Oct. 7 attack in which Hamas militants killed 1,200 Israelis and took about 250 hostages, sparking a war that, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, has led to some 41,000 Palestinian deaths and prompted outrage from Arab capitals. 

With assistance from Kailey Leinz and Joe Mathieu.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 02:30 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldIsrael Still Wants Integration With Arab States, Minister Says

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    445.20
    03:58 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    27.35 (6.55%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.85 (4.4%)

    Tata Steel

    149.45
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    285.80
    03:49 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    4.25 (1.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aether Industries

    1,059.45
    03:53 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    90.05 (9.29%)

    Allcargo Logistics

    71.09
    03:50 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.58 (8.52%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    758.65
    03:42 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    54.45 (7.73%)

    Linde India

    7,900.00
    03:29 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    528.45 (7.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue