Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson, Lior Haiat, said at the Cairo Peace Summit in Egypt that the Islamist terror threat does not only endanger his country but also other states of the region and the whole world.

He stressed that October 7 was a wake-up call to the world to fight terrorism together. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Haiat wrote: "It is unfortunate that even when faced with those horrific atrocities, there were some who had difficulty condemning terrorism or acknowledging the danger." He said Israel "will do whatever is to be done", adding, “Israel will do what it has to do and expects the international community to recognise the righteous battle."

Earlier on Saturday, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the looming ground assault on the terror group Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also met Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

Calling on the Italian PM, Netanyahu said, "We have to defeat this barbarism," adding that this battle is between the forces of civilization and "really monstrous barbarians who murdered, mutilated, raped, beheaded, and burned innocent people, babies, and grandmothers."

"This is a test, a test of civilization, and we will win. And we expect all the countries that lined up to fight ISIS, to line up and fight Hamas because Hamas is the new ISIS," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Coming back to the Cairo Peace Summit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had said the "reprehensible assault" by Hamas can never justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people, UN News reported on Saturday. his remarks at the Cairo Peace Summit, was convened by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in a bid to de-escalate hostilities following the deadly Hamas attack.

"The grievances of the Palestinian people are legitimate and long, but nothing can justify the reprehensible assault by Hamas that terrorized Israeli civilians. At the same time, these abhorrent attacks can never justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people," UN News quoted Guterres as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!