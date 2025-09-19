Israel strikes 5 towns in southern Lebanon after evacuation order. Details here

Israel launched air strikes on five towns in southern Lebanon on Thursday, shortly after warning residents to evacuate, AFP reported, citing Lebanese state media and the Israeli military.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported a strike on Mais al-Jabal, a border town devastated by the war last year between Israel and Hezbollah, where the health ministry said one person was injured.
Attacks also targeted the towns of Debbin, Burj Qalawiya, Al-Shahabiya, and Kfar Tibnit, with roads out of these areas packed with people fleeing ahead of the strikes, the report noted.