Israel strikes building in central Beirut, issues new evacuation warnings

Published26 Nov 2024, 06:37 PM IST
Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs, after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon, November 26, 2024.
Smoke billows over Beirut’s southern suburbs, after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon, November 26, 2024.(REUTERS)

Israel on Tuesday launched air strikes on building in central Beirut and issues new evacuation warnings ahead of expected vote on ceasefire deal, reported AP.

The evacuation orders has been issued for 20 buildings in the Lebanese capital's southern suburbs.

However, it was not if there were any casualties.

“Attacking Hezbollah targets in the Beirut area on a large scale,” reported Reuters quoting Israeli Military.

The air strikes took place while Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah looked set to reach a ceasefire deal, clearing the way for an end to the conflict that has killed thousands of people since it was ignited by the Gaza war 14 months ago.

The Israeli military said it had struck around 30 targets belonging to the militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon since Tuesday morning, before the country's security cabinet meets to decide on a ceasefire deal, reported AFP.

The targets included a launcher used to fire projectiles at Israel the day before, "weapons storage facilities, terrorist infrastructure sites, command centers, and additional launchers", the army said in a statement.

