Israel strikes Damascus, targeting Hezbollah weapons smuggler
Summary
- The strike comes as Israel expands its air and ground offensive in Lebanon, while also signalling that it plans to involve its navy in the invasion.
The Israeli military struck a building in Syria’s capital, targeting what it believed to be a Hezbollah official involved with smuggling weapons into Lebanon, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday, as it expands its campaign to disrupt supply lines to the militant group.