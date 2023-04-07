Israel strikes Gaza after rocket salvo from Lebanese soil1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 03:44 AM IST
Israel launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip late Thursday after vowing to retaliate over a barrage of cross-border rockets fired from Lebanon, which it blamed on Palestinian groups
Israel launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip late Thursday after vowing to retaliate over a barrage of cross-border rockets fired from Lebanon, which it blamed on Palestinian groups.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×