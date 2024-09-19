Clashes near the Lebanon border resulted in the deaths of two Israeli soldiers. Hezbollah's leader promised retaliation for unprecedented bombings, intensifying fears of a potential war after nearly a year of conflict.
Two Israeli soldiers were killed on Thursday amid clashes near the Lebanon border. The development came even as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed retaliation for a series of unprecedented bombings. The recent attacks have stoked fear of an all-out war following 11 months of exchanges of fire between the two sides.