Israel Strikes Iran: At least 78 killed, 329 injured; loud blasts heard from Iranian military airbase - 5 points

At least 78 people were killed and 329 others were injured in Israeli attacks on residential areas in Tehran, Iran's Nournews has said.

Israel on early Friday launched a major attack with strikes that set off explosions in the Iranian capital of Tehran, in a new chapter of history of conflicts between the two nations.

Israel hit about 100 targets in Iran on June 13, including nuclear facilities and military command centres and killing senior figures including the armed forces chief and top nuclear scientists.

Iran's main nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz suffered significant damage, Israeli military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said.

Here are five latest updates from the Israel-Iran conflict: 1. As per a Reuters report quoting Iran's Nournews, the death toll was pegged at 78 due to Israel's attack on residential areas in Tehran. The news agency further said that an additional 329 people have been injured in these attacks.

2. A loud blast was heard in the western Iranian province of Hamedan, near a military airbase, the state news agency said. “A few hours ago, a loud blast was heard near Hamedan,” which is located more than 300 kilometres from the capital Tehran, the IRNA state news agency said. The blast was heard near the Nojeh airbase", it added.

3. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday in an interview with ABC News said that there were a lot more attacks to come for Israel. “I think it's been excellent. We gave them a chance and they didn't take it ... They got hit about as hard as you're going to get hit. And there's more to come. A lot more,” he was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

4. Iran promised a harsh response to the overnight onslaught, which killed the heads of both its armed forces and the powerful Revolutionary Guards. Israel said about 100 drones had been launched towards Israeli territory in retaliation, although an Iranian source denied this to Reuters. In a televised message, President Masoud Pezeshkian urged Iranians to stand by their leaders and said a powerful response "will make Israel regret its foolish act".

5. On the other hand, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to speak with Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. His office said that the PM had already spoken to Indian, German and French leaders. “The leaders showed understanding toward Israel's need to defend itself against the Iranian annihilation threat,” Netanyahu's office said in a statement.