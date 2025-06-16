Israel strikes Iran state broadcaster HQ during live broadcast; plumes of smoke fill skies | Watch video

Iran-Israel conflict: Plumes of smoke were seen billowing out of the Headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) in the Iranian capital of Tehran, following Israeli strikes on the complex during a live broadcast on Monday.

Videos of the incident shows the Israeli assault disrupting a live state TV broadcast, prompting the anchor to flee the studio. The attack was caught on camera during a live program at the IRIB headquarters in the capital.

Iran Israel conflict enters fourth day; Tehri residents flee On Monday, Iran and Israel exchanged a fresh series of strikes as the conflict between the two nations entered its fourth consecutive day.

Residents of Tehran have fled the Iranian capital in large numbers in the face of Israeli bombardments, creating immense traffic jams on the main road heading north, reported AFP, citing social media posts.