Israel strikes Sanaa Airport in Yemen, targets Houthis after missile attacks

srael launched an airstrike on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, on Wednesday (September 10), targeting Houthi militants, the Israeli military confirmed. The strike hit Sanaa airport, marking the second attack on the site in a month.

The Houthi-run Al Masirah TV first reported the strike but provided no immediate details. Israeli officials said the attack was in response to recent missile launches by Houthi forces toward Israel, none of which caused casualties or damage.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the latest strike.

Israel previously struck Sanaa airport on May 6, destroying its terminal building and heavily damaging the runway.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have aligned themselves with Hamas in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, firing drones and missiles toward Israel since the war began.

Israel intercepts drone from Yemen after strike shuts Ramon Airport Israel’s military said on Monday (September 8) that it intercepted a drone launched from Yemen after air raid sirens sounded near the southern city of Eilat. Hours later, additional sirens were reported in the Negev region following another drone intrusion, though the military did not disclose its outcome.

The incidents came a day after a drone fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck Ramon Airport near Eilat, damaging the arrivals hall and forcing a temporary suspension of flights. The airport has since resumed operations.

The Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility, saying they targeted Ramon Airport and other areas with three drones on Monday. The group has stepped up cross-border attacks against Israel since the Gaza war began, describing its actions as solidarity with Palestinians.