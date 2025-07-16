Israel strikes Syria to protect Druze: Who are they and why is the Jewish state bombing Damascus sites for them?

Israel launched powerful airstrikes in Damascus on Wednesday, intending to damage the defence ministry and the presidential palace in response to Syrian government forces attacking Druze communities in southern Syria.

This action marks a significant escalation by Israel, which vows to destroy Syrian government forces if they do not withdraw from the Druze-majority city of Sweida.

The United States views the situation as “worrisome,” urging Israel to halt the strikes. But, Israel threatened to intensify the attacks if Syrian government forces do not withdraw.

Who are the Druze ? The Druze are followers of a religion that is an offshoot of Islam and are primarily spread across Syria, Lebanon and Israel.

The minority community majorly resides in the Sweida province of southern Syria and was at times caught between the forces of the former Assad regime and extremist groups during Syria’s ten-year civil war.

More than 20,000 Druze live in the Golan Heights, which is a plateau that Israel seized from Syria during the 1967 war. Most of these Druze identify themselves as Syrian citizens and rejected an offer of Israeli citizenship when Israel seized the region.

Those who refused were given Israeli residency cards but are not considered Israeli citizens.

Israel’s airstrike on Syria Israel’s intervention stems from a long-standing commitment to protect the Druze, particularly those in Syria, due to deep historical ties with its own Druze citizens.

On Tuesday, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is “committed to preventing harm to the Druze in Syria due to the deep brotherly alliance with our Druze citizens in Israel.”

Earlier, Syrian government troops were dispatched to the Sweida region on Monday to intervene and put an end to the fighting between Druze fighters and Bedouin armed men.

However, the Syrian troops ended up clashing with the Druze militias themselves, further escalating tensions.

A Druze spiritual leader reported on Tuesday that his community has been a victim of a “barbaric attack” by Syrian government forces.