ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/LEBANON (WRAPUP 12, PIX, TV):WRAPUP 12-Israel targets Hezbollah intel HQ in Lebanon, Iran says it will not back down

* {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

U.N. spokesperson calls civilian toll in Israel's Lebanon campaign 'totally unacceptable'

*

Death toll surpasses 2,000 in Lebanon, health ministry says {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By Maya Gebeily and James Mackenzie

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM, - Israel said it had targeted the intelligence headquarters of Hezbollah in Lebanon overnight and was assessing the damage on Friday after a series of strikes on senior figures in the group that Iran's Supreme Leader dismissed as counterproductive.

The air attack on Beirut, part of a wider assault that has driven more than 1.2 million Lebanese from their homes, was reported to have targeted the potential successor to the leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, assassinated by Israel a week ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hashem Safieddine's fate was unclear and neither Israel nor Hezbollah have offered any comment.

U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday the toll on civilians in Lebanon from Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah is “totally unacceptable".

"All parties must do whatever they can at all times to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and ensure that civilians are never put in harm's way," he told reporters in New York. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More than 2,000 people have been killed in Lebanon as a result of the conflict in the past year, most of them in the past two weeks, according to the Lebanese government, which has not broken down the overall figure to detail the numbers of civilians and Hezbollah fighters killed.

The Lebanese government has accused Israel of targeting civilians, pointing to the dozens of women and children killed.

Israeli officials say the military precisely targets Hezbollah's military capabilities and takes steps to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians. It accuses the group of hiding among civilians, which the group denies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prior to the deaths of two Israeli soldiers in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights announced by the military on Friday, Hezbollah had killed 47 people - soldiers and civilians - over the past year, according to data published on Sept. 2 by Alma, an Israeli think tank specializing in Hezbollah.

Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told a huge crowd in Tehran that Iran and its regional allies would not back down, two days after Tehran raised the stakes when it fired missiles at Israel, which sent ground forces into Lebanon this week.

The Israeli military has said its ground operations are "localized" in villages near the border, but it has not specified how far into Lebanon its ground forces would advance or how long the operation is expected to last. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Iran's missile salvo was partly in retaliation for Israel's killing of Hezbollah secretary-general Nasrallah, a dominant figure who had turned the group into a powerful armed and political force with reach across the Middle East.

Israel has vowed to respond and oil prices have risen on the possibility of an attack on Iran's oil facilities as Israel pursues its goals of pushing back Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and eliminating their Hamas allies in Gaza.

Israel's adversaries in the region should "double your efforts and capabilities... and resist the aggressive enemy," Khamenei said in a rare appearance leading Friday prayers in Tehran, mentioning Nasrallah in his speech and calling Iran's attack on Israel legal and legitimate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Iran will not "procrastinate nor act hastily to carry out its duty" in confronting Israel, he said, without issuing a direct new threat to Israel or the United States.

The semi-official Iranian news agency SNN quoted Revolutionary Guards deputy commander Ali Fadavi as saying on Friday that if Israel attacks, Tehran would in turn target Israeli energy and gas installations.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid cited three Israeli officials as saying that Hezbollah official Safieddine, rumoured to be Nasrallah's successor, had been targeted in an underground bunker in Beirut overnight but that his fate was not clear. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said on Friday afternoon the military was still assessing the damage caused by airstrikes in southern Beirut on Thursday night, which he said targeted Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters.

Earlier the Israeli military reported that it had killed the head of Hezbollah's communication networks, Mohammad Rashid Sakafi. It declined to comment on the report that Safieddine was targeted.

Hezbollah made no comment on the fate of Sakafi or Safieddine, whose brother Sayyed Abdallah Safieddine - Hezbollah's representative to Iran - attended Khamenei's speech in Tehran. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Khamenei said assassinations would just spur more attacks.

"Every strike launched by any group against Israel is a service to the region and to all humanity," he said.

FLATTENED BEIRUT BUILDINGS {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Hezbollah's stronghold in Beirut's southern suburbs, many buildings have been reduced to rubble by a week of intensive strikes on the area. Along a main market street, known as Moawad Souk, nearly all the storefronts had been damaged and the street was filled with broken glass.

"We're alive but don't know for how long," said Nouhad Chaib, a 40-year-old man already displaced from the south.

Israeli strikes have increasingly targeted medical facilities and aid workers. A strike late on Wednesday hit a building in central Beirut used by Hezbollah-affiliated rescue workers, killing nine, the Lebanese health ministry said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs killed a rescuer from the same unit and another on the southern Lebanese town of Marjayoun hit near its main hospital.

The Islamic Health Authority, a civil defense agency linked to Hezbollah, said 11 medics had been killed in three separate Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon on Friday.

The Israeli military said over the past day it had struck several weapons storage facilities, command and control centres, and additional Hezbollah infrastructure sites in the Beirut area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GAZA WAR

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, visiting Beirut and meeting with top Lebanese officials, said Tehran supported efforts for a ceasefire in Lebanon on the condition it would be backed by Hezbollah and simultaneous with a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

A Hamas attack on southern Israel last Oct. 7 stunned the nation and triggered its war against the group. Iran's allies in its "Axis of Resistance" Hezbollah, Yemen's Houthis and armed groups in Iraq have carried out attacks in the region in support of the Palestinians in Gaza. Khamenei said Afghanistan should join the "defence". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel says its operations in Lebanon seek to allow tens of thousands of its citizens to return home after Hezbollah bombardments during the Gaza war forced them to evacuate from its north.

Israeli ground operations in southern Lebanon this week followed two weeks of intense airstrikes. Hezbollah says it has repelled them with ambushes, rockets and direct clashes.

The Israeli military reported some 70 projectiles launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Friday evening, saying they were either intercepted or fell in open land. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.