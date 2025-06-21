Israel strikes Iran's Isfahan nuclear site as UN watchdog warns against attack on Bushehr reactor

Israel reportedly targetted the Isfahan nuclear site in Iran as the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned against attacks on Iran’s nuclear reactors, particularly its only commercial nuclear power plant in Bushehr.

“Iran's Isfahan nuclear site was targeted by Israel, no leakage of hazardous materials,” Iran's Fars news agency reported on Saturday.

UN nuclear watchdog's warning Earlier, addressing an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, Rafael Grossi, chief of the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA warned against attacks on Iran’s nuclear reactors.

He was quoted by The Associated Press as saying,“I want to make it absolutely and completely clear: In case of an attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, a direct hit would result in a very high release of radioactivity to the environment."

Also Read | 2 flights carrying Indian evacuees land in Delhi after Iran eases airspace

“This is the nuclear site in Iran where the consequences could be most serious," Grossi said.

Israel targets Iran nuclear sites Till now, Israel had not targeted Iran’s nuclear reactors. Instead, it focused its strikes on the main uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, centrifuge workshops near Tehran, laboratories in Isfahan and the country’s Arak heavy water reactor southwest of the capital, according to the reports.

Also Read | 2 flights carrying Indian evacuees land in Delhi after Iran eases airspace

Grossi said Israeli attacks on nuclear sites at Natanz and Isfahan and at the Arak heavy water plant have so far not led to any radiological release. He has warned repeatedly that such sites should not be military targets.

He said an Israeli military official erroneously reported Thursday that Bushehr was hit by an airstrike, but Israel then retracted that claim. He said the confusion “underscored the vital need for clear and accurate communication.”

Also Read | 2 flights carrying Indian evacuees land in Delhi after Iran eases airspace

Iran-Israel conflict Israeli launched airstrikes on Friday, June 12, hitting dozens of targets across Iran, including nuclear sites, as well as killing several top military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran called the attack "a declaration of war" and threatened to retaliate by opening "the gates of hell" on Israel.

In retaliation, Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel in response to an unprecedented attack on its nuclear facilities, escalating a conflict between sworn enemies that threatens to engulf the oil-rich Middle East.