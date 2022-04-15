Israel tests new laser-based air defence system 'Iron Beam' | Watch Video

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Iron Beam which is developed by the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is using directed-energy weapon system and can go a long way in providing aerial defence
In a first of its kind, Israel has successfully tested a new laser missile-defence system 'Iron Beam' which can intercept many kind of aerial objects starting from missiles, rockets, anti-tank missiles and even drones.
In a first of its kind, Israel has successfully tested a new laser missile-defence system 'Iron Beam' which can intercept many kind of aerial objects starting from missiles, rockets, anti-tank missiles and even drones.
The Defense Ministry released a short video showing what it said were the new system's successful interceptions of rockets, mortars and an unmanned aerial vehicle. The video, which was highly edited and set to music, appeared to show a laser beam coming out of a ground station, hitting the targets and smashing them into small pieces.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took to Twitter to announce the successful trials of Iron Beam. He tweeted, “Israel has successfully tested the new “Iron Beam" laser interception system. This is the world’s first energy-based weapons system that uses a laser to shoot down incoming UAVs, rockets & mortars at the cost of $3.50 per shot."
Bennett said in February that Israel would begin using the system within a year.
Israel has already developed or deployed a series of systems meant to intercept everything from long-range missiles to rockets launched from just a few kilometers (miles) away. It has also outfitted its tanks with a missile-defense system.
Iron Beam: How it works
Iron Beam works on a fibre laser system to destroy any airborne object.Israel said its Iron Dome defense system has been a great success, with a 90% interception rate against incoming rocket fire. But officials say the system is expensive to deploy. Bennett has said that someone in Gaza can fire a rocket toward Israel for a few hundred dollars, but it costs tens of thousands of dollars for the Iron Dome to intercept it.
