Israel tests theory that war can’t be won with air power alone
Marcus Walker , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 20 Jun 2025, 05:23 PM IST
Israeli warplanes have been targeting Iran to prevent its nuclear development, relying heavily on air power. Despite skepticism about the effectiveness of aerial warfare without ground operations, Israel aims to achieve its strategic goals. Historically, air campaigns alone rarely lead to decisive victories, raising questions about the potential outcomes of this conflict.
Since last week, wave upon wave of Israeli warplanes has hit targets across Iran—testing the limits of what air power alone can achieve in conflict.
