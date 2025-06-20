Israel tests theory that war can’t be won with air power alone

The closest precedent for a purely aerial war, apart from the Israel-Iran clash, might be Israel’s fight with Yemen’s Houthi militia since 2023. Involving exchanges of long-range missiles and bombing raids, it has been the most inconclusive front in Israel’s wars since the Oct. 7 attacks. The U.S. also struggled to subdue the Houthis with airstrikes. Trump settled for a U.S.-only cease-fire, while the Houthis continue to fire at Israel.