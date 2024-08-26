Israel thwarts Hezbollah missile fire exchange, says, ‘Thank God for Iron Dome’ | Watch video

Israel thwarted a round of missile fire by Iran-backed Hezbollah on August 25. In a post on social media, Israel credited its ‘Iron Dome’ defence mechanism for protection. Watch the video here.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published26 Aug 2024, 11:35 AM IST
File image of a damaged Israeli military position targeted by Hezbollah fighters is seen on the top of Mount Hermon in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, where the borders among Israel, Syria and Lebanon meet are seen from Chebaa, a Lebanese town near the border with Israel, south Lebanon.
File image of a damaged Israeli military position targeted by Hezbollah fighters is seen on the top of Mount Hermon in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, where the borders among Israel, Syria and Lebanon meet are seen from Chebaa, a Lebanese town near the border with Israel, south Lebanon.(AP Photo / Hussein Malla)

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Israel has thanked its 'Iron Dome' defence mechanism for its ability to withstand missiles launched by Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Posting a video on X, Israel's official account wrote, “Thank God for the Iron Dome.”

Also Read | Telegram on arrest of CEO Pavel Durov, ‘Abide by EU laws, absurd to claim…’
Also Read | Bank Holiday today: Are banks closed for Janmashtami 2024 on August 26?

Israel, Hezbollah in Major Missile Exchange

Reuters described the attack as visible smoke from the missiles “curling up through the dawn sky, dark vapour trails behind them.” It added that an air raid siren was sounded in Israel, and “a distant blast lit the horizon, smoke rose over houses in Khiam in southern Lebanon.”

Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel early on August 24 (Sunday), Reuters reported. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said they struck Lebanon with about 100 jets “to thwart a larger attack”, it added.

This is among the biggest clashes between the IDF and Hezbollah in over 10 months.

Also Read | Ex-SCBA President to Kapil Sibal: ‘Apologise or face no-confidence motion’

‘Happy To Avoid Escalation, But…’

So far, three deaths have been confirmed in Lebanon and one in Israel in the recent fire. The Reuters report noted that while both sides have “indicated they were happy to avoid further escalation”, warnings were also given for "more strikes" in the future.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the Iranian-backed group's barrage, a reprisal for the assassination of senior commander Fuad Shukr last month, had been completed “as planned”.

However, the group would assess the impact of its strikes and "if the result is not enough, then we retain the right to respond another time", he said.

Israel's foreign minister said the country did not seek a full-scale war, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned: “This is not the end of the story.”

Earlier, he had said: “We are determined to do everything we can to defend our country ... whoever harms us - we harm him”.

Expectations of an escalation had risen since a missile strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights last month killed 12 youths, and the Israeli military assassinated Shukr in Beirut in response.

Also Read | Gunmen shoot at passengers after ’checking their identities’ in Pak, 23 dead

Gaza Ceasefire At Standstill

Meanwhile, there is still no agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza despite talks that took place in Cairo (Egypt). Israel and Hamas have disagreed with several compromises presented by mediators.

However, a senior United States official described the talks as "constructive" and said the process would continue in the coming days.

The White House said US President Joe Biden was following events. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "deeply concerned" by the escalation, as per his spokesperson. And Egypt and Jordan also warned against escalation.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 11:35 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldIsrael thwarts Hezbollah missile fire exchange, says, ‘Thank God for Iron Dome’ | Watch video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.80
    01:08 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.65 (0.42%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,650.90
    01:06 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    -62.45 (-1.32%)

    GAIL India

    234.15
    01:08 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    4.8 (2.09%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.55
    01:08 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.5 (0.16%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    1,911.40
    12:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    166.25 (9.53%)

    Craftsman Automation

    6,421.05
    12:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    520.3 (8.82%)

    Gujarat State Petronet

    367.80
    12:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    29.35 (8.67%)

    BLS International Services

    430.75
    12:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    33.6 (8.46%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,067.00315.00
      Chennai
      73,352.00173.00
      Delhi
      72,781.00315.00
      Kolkata
      73,352.0030.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue