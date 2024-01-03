Israel tightens security after Beirut airstrike kills Hamas leader Saleh Arouri; Hezbollah vows revenge
Israel was on high alert for an escalation with Hezbollah on Wednesday after one of the top leaders of the Palestinian Hamas was killed in a strike in Beirut that was widely blamed on Israel and heightened the risk of a broader Middle East conflict
