Israel to intensify Gaza bombing ‘without rest’ until hostages are freed, warns their Army chief

Israel's top general has issued a stern warning that military operations in Gaza will intensify “without rest” if ongoing negotiations fail to quickly secure the release of hostages held in the Palestinian territory.

This comes against the backdrop of growing pressure, both internationally and domestically, including from many of the hostages' families to resume efforts to secure a ceasefire in the nearly 22-month conflict, AFP reported.

Ultimatum on hostage negotiations Army chief of staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir conveyed that a critical juncture is approaching regarding the fate of the hostages.

"I estimate that in the coming days we will know whether we can reach an agreement for the release of our hostages," said Zamir, according to a military statement, adding, "If not, the combat will continue without rest.”

His remarks come as negotiations, mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar to secure a ceasefire, stalled last month, leading to calls within Israel for tougher military action.

The hostage crisis Footage released by the Israeli military showed Zamir meeting soldiers and officers in a command centre, the news agency reported.

Of the 251 individuals abducted during Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel, 49 are still believed to be in Gaza, while 27 of them are dead, according to the military.

This crisis was amplified this week with the release of two videos by Palestinian armed groups which showed hostages looking emaciated and weak.

Israel’s stance of aid restriction allegations Aid agencies have meanwhile warned that Gaza's population is facing a catastrophic famine, triggered by Israeli restrictions on aid.

However, Zamir rejected these allegations of intentional starvation, the news report said.

"The current campaign of false accusations of intentional starvation is a deliberate, timed, and deceitful attempt to accuse the IDF (military), a moral army, of war crimes," he stated, adding, "The ones responsible for the killing and suffering of the residents in the Gaza Strip is Hamas."

Number of deaths so far The conflict has resulted in a significant loss of life on both sides. Hamas's 2023 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to data compiled byAFP.

Since the group troops were sent to Gaza, a total of 898 Israeli soldiers have also been killed, according to the military.