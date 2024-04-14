Israel Under Attack by Iran as Mideast in Perilous New Phase
(Bloomberg) -- Iran launched armed drones and missiles against Israel, marking a new and more dangerous phase of the Middle East conflict. The attack, in retaliation for a strike in Syria that killed top Iranian military officers, marked the first time Iran has struck Israel from its soil.