Israel Urged to Reconsider Gaza Plan by Australia, New Zealand

Israel risks violating international law by taking control of Gaza City and should reconsider its plan, the leaders of Australia and New Zealand warned.

“We urge the Israeli government to reconsider before it is too late,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon said Saturday in a joint statement. “Any proposals for the permanent forced displacement of the Palestinian population must be abandoned.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet on Friday approved an operation aimed at “defeating Hamas” by taking control of Gaza City, a move that could displace 1 million Palestinians living there and is drawing global backlash. The decision stopped short of a full Gaza takeover that Netanyahu floated in an interview with Fox News on Thursday.

“Any attempt by Israel to escalate hostilities, including by taking control of Gaza City, would be wrong, risk violating international law, and exacerbate the human catastrophe already unfolding inside the Gaza Strip,” Albanese and Luxon said, following talks in Queenstown, New Zealand.

Germany on Friday said it’s halting deliveries to Israel of military equipment that could be used in operations in the Gaza Strip, including spare parts for tanks and other defense-related goods.

Foreign minsters of Germany, Australia, Italy, New Zealand and the UK earlier Saturday issued a joint statement also calling on Israel to abandon its planned Gaza City operation.

“It will aggravate the catastrophic humanitarian situation, endanger the lives of the hostages, and further risk the mass displacement of civilians,” the ministers said.

