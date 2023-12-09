Israel-Palestine war: The war between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's Israel and Hamas fighters from Palestine's Gaza , has entered the third month. Israel's attack on Gaza resumed after a brief pause. Now, US authorities have flagged that the Israel-Gaza 's armed conflict will trigger a bigger conflict, including Lebanon and expanding throughout the Middle East.

US also fears that Israel might seek armed aid from the Joe Biden administration.

US flags possibility of spilled over war

US President Joe Biden administration officials at multiple government agencies have in recent days expressed concerns that Israel may be seeking American military aid for fighting in Lebanon, reports Huffington Post.

Such a step would mark a major escalation, almost certainly proving extremely deadly for civilians in both Lebanon and Israel. It could also force a confrontation with Iran, a regional heavyweight that backs the powerful Lebanese militia Hezbollah.

Israel’s possible actions in Lebanon would be just the latest kindling for a major Mideast conflagration, following a string of attacks tied to Iran against U.S. troops in the region, says Huffington Post.

Israel-Lebanon war

The Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah says it entered the fray in support of Hamas on October 8, the day after the Palestinian militants launched their attack in Israel which killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Aiming to destroy Hamas, Israel launched a military offensive that the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza says has killed 17,490 people, mostly women and children, and left the Palestinian territory in ruins.

In northern Israel, residents fear a wider conflict emerging along the border with Lebanon, which snakes along a hill in the distance from Nahariya.

More than 120 people have been killed on the Lebanese side of the border since October 7, mostly Hezbollah fighters and more than a dozen civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Israel says six of its soldiers and four Israeli civilians have been killed in the area, and Lebanon lost its first soldier in the exchanges on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah that if it "chooses to start a global war, then it will turn Beirut and South Lebanon... into Gaza and Khan Yunis with its own hands."

Rockets fired towards US embassy in Iraqi capital’s Green Zone

Meanwhile, rockets were fired at the United States embassy in Baghdad.

Explosions were heard near the Iraqi capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the institution. US soldiers and installations across the region have come under attack as Washington supports Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

