Israel to seek US military backing? Biden govt fears ‘broader conflict’ with Iran, Lebanon-based Hezbollah amid Gaza war
US authorities have flagged that the Israel-Gaza's armed conflict will trigger a bigger conflict, including Lebanon and expanding throughout the Middle East.
Israel-Palestine war: The war between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel and Hamas fighters from Palestine's Gaza, has entered the third month. Israel's attack on Gaza resumed after a brief pause. Now, US authorities have flagged that the Israel-Gaza's armed conflict will trigger a bigger conflict, including Lebanon and expanding throughout the Middle East.