Israel vows to respond to Iran's drone attack, US military military assets in Middle East | Top 10 updates
Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel has marked a new tension in the Middle East conflict. More than 300 drones and missiles were launched by Iran on Israel in a retaliatory attack.
Israel will respond to Iran's weekend attack, said Israeli military chief on Monday. More than 300 drones along with ballistic and cruise missiles were launched by Iran on Israel in response to a previous Israeli strike on an Iranian consular building in the Syrian capital of Damascus that killed two Iranian generals.