Israel will respond to Iran's weekend attack, said Israeli military chief on Monday. More than 300 drones along with ballistic and cruise missiles were launched by Iran on Israel in response to a previous Israeli strike on an Iranian consular building in the Syrian capital of Damascus that killed two Iranian generals.

Here are top 10 updates on Israel-Iran conflict,

1) China believed that Iran could handle the situation well and spare the further turmoil while safeguarding its sovereignty, Chinese Foreign Minister ang Yi told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during a telephonic conversation. The remarks came in reference to an attack on Syria embassy and its retaliatory strike on Israel.

2) Wang also appreciated Iran's emphasis on not targeting regional and neighbouring countries, while noting that Iran had described its actions as limited and carried out in self-defense.

3) “Israel is considering its next steps but that the Iranian strike will be met with a response. Israel will respond at the time that we choose," said Israeli military chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

4) “We don’t want to see escalation, but we obviously will take necessary measures to protect our forces in the region," said Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary.

5) "As (Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin) has said, both publicly and privately, we don't want to see escalation, but we obviously will take necessary measures to protect our forces in the region and as was demonstrated over the weekend, we'll take necessary measures to defend Israel," Ryder said.

6) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also discussed the situation with US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, saying “Israel will do whatever is required to defend itself".

7) Tensions between Israel and Iran have been simmering since the Israel-Gaza conflict started after Hamas October 7 attacks. Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 33,700 Palestinians, according to local health officials.

8) The United States, Britain, and Jordan have said their air forces helped intercept the Iranian missiles and drones.

9) “All sides must show restraint to avoid a rising spiral of violence in the Middle East," said UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris will try to “convince Israel that we must not respond by escalating."

10) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. doesn't seek escalation but said it would continue to support Israel's security. He pledged to step up the diplomatic efforts against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies)

