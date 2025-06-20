Israel vs Iran Conflict: Over 60 Israeli fighter jets strike Tehran, destroy nuclear weapons project research centre

Israel vs Iran conflict: The Israeli military on Friday said it attacked dozens of targets in Tehran overnight using more than 60 fighter jets as the conflict between the two neighbouring foes entered its eighth day.

Israel's military revealed the strike also targeted what it called a centre for “research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project”.

“60+ fighter jets struck dozens of military targets in Iran using approximately 120 munitions,” the IDF said in a statement.

The Israeli military further said in its statement that it had “completed a series of strikes in the heart of Tehran: dozens of targets were struck, including military missile production sites and the SPND (Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research) headquarters for research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project.”

The Israeli military described the SNPD headquarters as a centre that “is used for research and development of advanced technologies and weapons supporting the Iranian regime's military capabilities”.

“Among the targets were sites producing missile components and facilities manufacturing raw materials used in casting missile engines,” it added.

The military also said it intercepted four UAVs launched from Iran overnight.

In a separate statement, the army said on Friday it had hit “three ready-to-launch missile launchers aimed at Israeli territory”.

In another statement, the Israeli military said its fighter jets have struck “several Iranian missile systems and radar installations in the areas of Isfahan and Tehran, which were intended to target IDF aircraft and disrupt their operations.”

Earlier in the day, the IDF said in a post on X that sirens were sounding in southern Israel “due to missile fire from Iran”.

Israel vs Iran conflict The conflict between Iran and Israel started after Tel Aviv launched a series of strikes against military and nuclear infrastructure in Iran under ‘Operation Rising Lion’ on June 13. Iran responded with retaliatory strikes and launched ‘Operation True Promise III’.

